His journey to London remains a complete mystery

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to London at the beginning of next May. The journey remains largely a mystery until now. But the first forecasts are already being formulated.

Will Prince Harry come to London in May? If so, will he take his family with him? These questions remain unresolved. In a few weeks, celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games will take place in the British capital. Prince Harry launched the sporting event for wounded and sick soldiers. The 39-year-old is expected to attend the anniversary celebration.

However, royal experts consider the potential return of Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, to Great Britain unlikely. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the United States. They live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Harry and Meghan’s life takes place in the United States of America”

According to media reports, a mass for the Invictus Games will be held on May 8 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Neither Harry nor Meghan’s participation has yet to be officially confirmed.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, expressed her doubts about the Duchess of Sussex’s return to Britain, on the British news program “GB News.” “I don’t think Meghan will be visiting the UK anytime soon. I think she’s done with that. Unless there’s something important like a funeral. But Harry and Meghan’s life is in the US.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last visit to the United Kingdom with their two children was in June 2022 on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry and Meghan also attended the Queen's state funeral in September 2022.

Prince Harry then attended some appointments in England alone, for example, he was in London for various court proceedings against the British press. Also for the coronation of his father, Charles III. On May 6, 2023, he appeared alone and soon returned home. His son Archie celebrates his birthday on May 6th. This could also play a role in the Invictus Games celebrations.

Prince Harry’s “Sleepless Nights”?

Or will the Sussexes celebrate Archie’s birthday with King Charles in England this time? The king, who rarely sees his grandchildren living in the United States, suffers from cancer. Prince Harry took a short trip to London at the beginning of February after learning of the diagnosis.

Plans for a potential visit in May are now supposed to cause unrest for Harry. Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, according to the British newspaper The Mirror, believes this will give Harry and Meghan “sleepless nights” thinking about what to do.

The expert continued that Harry will have to do something to “acknowledge the enormous difficulties his family is going through.” The Duke of Sussex will not do or say anything that might make it appear “as if he does not wholeheartedly support his constantly insulted wife.”

Could there be a reconciliation with William and Kate?

Prince Harry's last meeting with his father at the beginning of February reportedly only lasted a few minutes. Apparently, he didn't even see his brother, Prince William, or his wife, Princess Kate, during the short trip. It has been known since the end of March that Kate also has cancer.

The relationship between Harry and his family is tense. After moving to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attacked members of the royal family in interviews, and in a Netflix documentary and Harry’s autobiography, “Reserve.”