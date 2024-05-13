What items should you eat frequently?

24vita Live healthy

Antioxidants are especially valuable because they eliminate harmful substances in the body and thus slow down skin aging. Vitamin C and E are among the root scavengers.

It is a process in the body that occurs automatically and is necessary: ​​pollutants (free radicals) are constantly broken down as a result of metabolic processes and because of external influences that harm the body, such as stress, ultraviolet rays, smoking and alcohol consumption. If the body is no longer able to compensate for the effect of free radicals, so-called oxidative stress occurs, which can lead to damage to cells or their functions.

A healthy diet plays an important role in maintaining cells. Berries are a real superfood – best unprocessed or frozen – and can make a significant contribution to slowing down the aging process, for example the skin.

Haskap Berry: The new energy berry is also in Germany Its shape resembles a rosehip, and is reminiscent in color of a berry – the haskapberry, also called honeyberry, May cherry, or honeysuckle, is originally from Siberia. Increasingly grown in Germany It impresses not only with its sweet and sour taste. These berries are rich in antioxidant anthocyanins as well as vitamins A, C and E.

Haskap berries or May berries impress with their dark color, and thanks to their nutrients such as antioxidants, they can bind free radicals in the body. © Professor25/Imago

Proper nutrition and healthy foods rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals can reduce damage to the body’s cells. the German Nutrition Society (DGE) He recommends a diet rich in vegetables and fruits rich in antioxidants such as phytochemicals. Vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, carotenoids, flavonoids, anthocyanins and trace elements such as selenium have an antioxidant effect in the body.

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and raspberries in particular are rich in antioxidants thanks to the vitamins they contain. It has been proven that a high percentage of vitamin C reduces the formation of harmful deposits in the vessels, which is a risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer’s, for example. One Stady It has been shown that regular consumption of strawberries can improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of memory loss in old age. The polyphenols in berries can support brain function and promote the formation of new neurons.

Blueberries are also particularly rich in secondary plant substances such as anthocyanins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and cell-protecting properties. Thanks to their high content of antioxidants, which counteract free radicals, delicious fruits help slow down the aging process of the skin. Scientists point out that following a healthy diet rich in antioxidants may also reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and certain types of cancer.

