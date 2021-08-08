Anti-inflammatory diets reduce the risk of cancer

Getty Images





An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on whole, unprocessed foods. Various studies show that this type of diet can reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. This type of diet allows you to eat many foods rich in nutrients such as salmon, berries, and nuts.

In the past few years, science has become more and more clearly aware of how dangerous inflammation can be for the body. They have been linked to some deadly diseases, including some crabs and Alzheimer’s disease. Chronic infections are often treated with steroids or anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen or nutritional supplements. However, recent research shows that diet is one of the best treatments and preventions.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

“Inflammation is not always a bad thing. Our body uses inflammation as a signal to heal,” says the family doctor. Mary Riker from the University of Arizona. This can be observed, for example, when an infected wound turns red and swells.

However, if the inflammation is chronic, it can lead to serious diseases such as cancer and heart disease, diabetic And crisis to lead. This is where the anti-inflammatory diet comes in. It is said to reduce chronic inflammation in the body. Because the immune system is always on high alert and this can eventually damage or weaken normal tissues and cells. By calming the inflammation, you can mitigate this damage and thus reduce your risk of disease.

What foods should you eat

The anti-inflammatory diet is less than a restrictive diet and more than a guide. Eating lots of nutrient-dense, unprocessed, or minimally processed foods, and lots of vegetables, similar to that Mediterranean diet or the The DASH dietRiker says.

You should also take groceries with you Antioxidants (Like the vitamin C in oranges or the lycopene in tomatoes). Of course, you do not have to completely do without inflammation-stimulating foods, but they should be eaten only in small quantities.

Here are some foods recommended for an anti-inflammatory diet:

fat fish Omega-3 fatty acids in these foods: salmon, sardines, and mackerel, for example Anti-inflammatory properties They are essential for balancing omega-6 fatty acids cause inflammation ability.

Omega-3 fatty acids in these foods: salmon, sardines, and mackerel, for example Anti-inflammatory properties They are essential for balancing omega-6 fatty acids cause inflammation ability. original olive oil Extra virgin olive oil contains a special compound called oleocanthal which is similar to it anti-inflammatory effect Just like ibuprofen did.

Extra virgin olive oil contains a special compound called oleocanthal which is similar to it anti-inflammatory effect Just like ibuprofen did. Brussels sprouts, broccoli, peppers and fruits like kiwis and oranges Rich in Vitamin C: Numerous studies It was found that vitamin C can reduce some substances in the body that cause inflammation, including the highly sensitive C-reactive proteins and interleukin-6.

Rich in Vitamin C: Numerous studies It was found that vitamin C can reduce some substances in the body that cause inflammation, including the highly sensitive C-reactive proteins and interleukin-6. Nuts: Researchers have found that nutrients found in nuts, such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and magnesium, contribute to… reduce inflammation can contribute.

Researchers have found that nutrients found in nuts, such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and magnesium, contribute to… reduce inflammation can contribute. Berry Blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries in particular: one published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences study I found that berries contain compounds that reduce inflammation and heart disease Preventing and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer.

Blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries in particular: one published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences study I found that berries contain compounds that reduce inflammation and heart disease Preventing and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer. tomatoes: often have Researchers The lycopene in tomatoes has been found to be an effective anti-inflammatory agent that can help prevent cardiovascular disease. However, scientists are still trying to understand exactly how lycopene helps reduce inflammation.

Foods to avoid

However, there are also foods that can promote inflammation in the body that should be avoided. This food should be avoided:

processed carbohydrates

Fatty red meat

fried foods

sugary drinks

alcohol

Rieker says the anti-inflammatory diet is healthy and safe for most people. It’s relatively easy to maintain and should be maintained for life for best results, says Riker. To successfully reduce inflammation, you need to change your lifestyle. You have to change your diet in the long term, not just for three to six months.”

This text was translated from the English by Hendrickje Rudnick. You can find the original over here.