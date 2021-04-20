Queen Elizabeth II met five popes

Encounters at eye level
Queen Elizabeth II is considered one of the last Christian monarchs in the Vatican. She is the only English queen who traveled to Rome to attend an audience and received popes in her country. She will turn 95 on Wednesday.
Written by Christian Laudage (KNA) | Bonn – 20.04.2021
The Queen Basically get to know everyone who was or was important to the political level. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the 15th prime minister, has a weekly audience. Winston Churchill was the first. Joe Biden is the 14th President of the United States during her term. The matter is no different on the ecclesiastical level: with the exception of Paul VI. (1963-1978) and John Paul I (1978) met all the Popes, whether in Rome or in England.
As heiress to the throne, she traveled to Italy with her deceased husband, where she met Pope Pius XII. (1939-1958) on April 13, 1951 as part of a private audience. Elizabeth and Philip were offered a tour of the Apostolic Palace, and then the priests and seminarians at the Anglo-Catholic Institutes were offered a triple flame. Hurray. At home in England, there was some criticism for her visiting the Pope on a state visit. It was the first time Elizabeth had faced criticism, especially in the press – and it wasn’t the last, as it was sad to learn.
Ten years later, when she returned to Italy, things changed drastically. The princess became queen. Now Pope John XXIII. (1958-1963), and the Second Vatican Council was just around the corner. On May 5, 1961, it was issued Queen He visited another country to the Vatican. Around 600 priests, seminarians and nuns from Commonwealth countries attended the celebration. The Vatican Band played the English national anthem. The Queen She spoke to the Pope in French, a language she is fluent in. At the end of the nearly half-hour conversation, the humorous John XXIII declared that the relationship between England and the Vatican had never been more cordial.
Then 20 years passed until the next visit to Queen In the Vatican. Now John Paul II sits on the papal throne. On October 17, 1980 the Queen of England came to the Pope from Poland. One of the topics was the Pope’s visit to England, planned for 1982. To commemorate her first meeting with John Paul II in the Vatican, Elizabeth II returned to Rome 20 years later, on October 17 in the Holy Year 2000. John Paul II was ill in old age holding his hand. Queen.
Last visited in 2014
At the beginning of April 2014, it was Queen One last time to the Vatican. Elizabeth II, also head of the Anglican Church, was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip. After the 20-minute conversation, gifts were exchanged. To Prince George, who was not yet one year old at the time Queen, Francis gave his visitors a kind of little orb, a lapis lazuli ball with a cross on it. Given the fact that Prince George will be king one day, this isn’t a bad choice.
She herself hosted the Pope twice. In 1982, John Paul II became the first Roman Pope to make a pastoral visit to the United Kingdom. When Benedict XVI succeeded him. (2005-2013) He came to the UK in September 2010, and got hold of Queen Him at their Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
All encounters Queen With the Popes on a friendly basis, on the basis of mutual respect. Elizabeth II is not only the head of the Anglican Church – a task she takes very seriously. She lives her faith and draws her strength from it. So she went to meetings on a par with the popes.
