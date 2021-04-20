Queen Elizabeth II met five popes

Queen Elizabeth II is considered one of the last Christian monarchs in the Vatican. She is the only English queen who traveled to Rome to attend an audience and received popes in her country. She will turn 95 on Wednesday.

The Queen Basically get to know everyone who was or was important to the political level. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the 15th prime minister, has a weekly audience. Winston Churchill was the first. Joe Biden is the 14th President of the United States during her term. The matter is no different on the ecclesiastical level: with the exception of Paul VI. (1963-1978) and John Paul I (1978) met all the Popes, whether in Rome or in England.

As heiress to the throne, she traveled to Italy with her deceased husband, where she met Pope Pius XII. (1939-1958) on April 13, 1951 as part of a private audience. Elizabeth and Philip were offered a tour of the Apostolic Palace, and then the priests and seminarians at the Anglo-Catholic Institutes were offered a triple flame. Hurray. At home in England, there was some criticism for her visiting the Pope on a state visit. It was the first time Elizabeth had faced criticism, especially in the press – and it wasn’t the last, as it was sad to learn.

Ten years later, when she returned to Italy, things changed drastically. The princess became queen. Now Pope John XXIII. (1958-1963), and the Second Vatican Council was just around the corner. On May 5, 1961, it was issued Queen He visited another country to the Vatican. Around 600 priests, seminarians and nuns from Commonwealth countries attended the celebration. The Vatican Band played the English national anthem. The Queen She spoke to the Pope in French, a language she is fluent in. At the end of the nearly half-hour conversation, the humorous John XXIII declared that the relationship between England and the Vatican had never been more cordial.