From May 10 to 26, 2024, the world ice hockey elite will visit the Czech Republic, where Prague and Ostrava will host the 87th IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Our local cracks meet hosts in the capital, Canada, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Great Britain.
ÖEHV selection needs your support, especially against high quality games World Champion Canadavs fast bowler Finland And the all important final against England.
The following tickets are available through ÖEHV partner G&K-Reisen:
Finland vs Austria >> Tickets (may be combined with a day trip make a reservation)
Thursday, May 16, 2024, 4:20 p.m
Absolute best offer for match against Great Britain:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 12:20 p.m
2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Rest of the game plan:
Canada vs. Austria
Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 8:20 PM, Prague
Finland vs Austria
Thursday, May 16, 2024, 4:20 PM, Prague
Czech Republic vs Austria
Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:20 p.m., Prague
Norway vs. Austria
Sunday, May 19, 2024, 4:20 pm, Prague
Austria vs. Great Britain
Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 12:20 PM, Prague
