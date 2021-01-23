The star of ‘Sanford And Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ was 83 – Deadline

Gregory Sierra, Who was a main part of two major 1970s sitcoms as Julio Fuentes Sanford and his son Sergeant Miguel “Chanu” amingual on Barney Miller, Died. He was 83 years old.

Sierra died on January 4 in Laguna Woods, California, from cancer, according to a family spokesperson. His death is public today.

Sierra was born in New York, Spain’s Harlem, and worked with the National Shakespeare Company and at the New York Shakespeare Festival. He has also appeared in Off-Broadway plays and has been back up on Broadway Mistress of the ninetieth day In 1967.

Moving to Los Angeles, Sierra appeared as a guest in shows like The thief takes, medical CenterAnd the High ChaparralAnd the Department of Defense Squad, Flying Nun And the Kung fu sport.

In the films he was also a supporting actor in them Under the Planet of the Apes (1970), Upright (1970), Papillon (1973), Towering hell (1974) and the Orson Welles Project The other side of the wind.