The star of ‘Sanford And Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ was 83 – Deadline

Gregory Sierra, Who was a main part of two major 1970s sitcoms as Julio Fuentes Sanford and his son Sergeant Miguel “Chanu” amingual on Barney Miller, Died. He was 83 years old.

Sierra died on January 4 in Laguna Woods, California, from cancer, according to a family spokesperson. His death is public today.

Sierra was born in New York, Spain’s Harlem, and worked with the National Shakespeare Company and at the New York Shakespeare Festival. He has also appeared in Off-Broadway plays and has been back up on Broadway Mistress of the ninetieth day In 1967.

Moving to Los Angeles, Sierra appeared as a guest in shows like The thief takes, medical CenterAnd the High ChaparralAnd the Department of Defense Squad, Flying Nun And the Kung fu sport.

In the films he was also a supporting actor in them Under the Planet of the Apes (1970), Upright (1970), Papillon (1973), Towering hell (1974) and the Orson Welles Project The other side of the wind.

Gregory Sierra (left), Dimond Wilson and Red Fox in ‘Sanford and Son’ (1975)
Everett Group

In 1972, he was cast as Julio, the sidekick to unwanted entrepreneur Fred Sanford, and was featured in the second season episode, “The Puerto Ricans Are Coming.” The display is from development All of the family Creators Bud Yorkin and Norman Lear made another memorable appearance in one of their cars, with Sierra playing a radical jewish ranger in the episode “Archie is Branded” in 1973.

The multi-use Sierra was also later used to portray Carlos “El Puerco” Valdez, a Malague counter-revolutionary who kidnapped Jessica (Katherine Helmond) on ABC. soap.

distance Sanford and his son, The Sierra has hit comedic gold again, appearing in 1975 as one of the original New York Detectives Barney Miller. Sierra played Chanu in the show.

He left Sierra Barney Miller at the end of Season Two, and moved on to another series directed by Danny Arnold, author of Barney Miller. AES Hudson Street He was assigned to an emergency room in New York, but ended after only six episodes.

Sierra’s career continued as a recurring figure in such shows Hill Street BluesAnd the Zorro and his sonAnd the Miami Vice And the She wrote the murder case, Among many others.

Continuing his steadfast career, Sierra also appeared in the movie The problem of spies (1987), Honey, I blew up the kid (1992), Hot shots! The Deux Part (1993), Shame low dirty (1994), Vampires (1998) and The Mafia! (1998).

His wife Helen survived. No memorial plans have been announced.

