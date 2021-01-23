entertainment

Gregory Sierra actor "Sanford and Son" and "Barney Miller" dies at age 83

“It was so cool,” said Tabor. “My heart was pierced to 400 million pieces.” She said the cancer had lasted “for a long time and was doing its best and could not do that anymore.”

Originally from New York, Sierra moved to California, to pursue a career in film and theater that eventually spanned five decades. His most notable roles were in sitcoms from the 1970s.

On NBC’s “Sanford and Son,” he was a regular series as Julio Fuentes, Sanford’s Neighbor. Later on, he portrayed Miguel “Chano” Amanguale, Detective of “Barney Miller” on ABC.

Sierra has also had supporting or guest roles in “All in the Family,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Miami Vice,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The movies included “Under the Planet of the Apes,” “Papillon,” and “The Towering Inferno.”

Tabor described Sierra as a “brilliant actor” and said that in the days after his death he was still getting mail from fans. His last thing Favor The acting role was in 2018. Tabor said he decided to retire because, while he still loves acting, he had a hard time remembering his lines.

Tabor said he was “the first person to help anyone who needed help and he cared about people so much.”

Sierra also survived two daughters who are his stepdaughters and a granddaughter’s wife, and Tabor said they all “loved him and called him” my father. “

Travis Caldwell of CNN contributed to this report.

