Gregory Sierra actor “Sanford and Son” and “Barney Miller” dies at age 83

Originally from New York, Sierra moved to California, to pursue a career in film and theater that eventually spanned five decades. His most notable roles were in sitcoms from the 1970s.

On NBC’s “Sanford and Son,” he was a regular series as Julio Fuentes, Sanford’s Neighbor. Later on, he portrayed Miguel “Chano” Amanguale, Detective of “Barney Miller” on ABC.

Sierra has also had supporting or guest roles in “All in the Family,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Miami Vice,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”