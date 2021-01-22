Zayn Malik has secretly tattooed the name of Khai’s daughter on his wrist

Eagle fans could have guessed the name Zayn Malik and baby Gigi Hadid before the couple announced it.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old model quietly added “Mom Khai” to her Instagram bio, Revealing the surname of her four-month-old daughter for the first time.

After the big announcement, fans of the former One Direction singer, 28, noticed that Malik showed off a new tattoo with the name Khai in Arabic during his Instagram live broadcast days earlier.

The design is located on the wrist of the star in red ink.

The name is believed to be a reference to the model’s grandmother, and her name is Khairiah. It could also be a tribute to Sister Bella Hadid, whose middle name is Kheir.

Malek was covered in tattoos from head to toe, and he even paid tribute to Hadid by placing his eyes on the center of his chest.

The couple has rushed over how much they love their daughter in recent months, with Hadid Flaunt an elegant nursery And the Failed designer as long Thanking Malik To make it a “mama” and He remembers the exhausting fashion week When she was pregnant secretly.

Malik announced the birth of Khai in September, saying, “The love I feel for this little human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we ​​will live together.”