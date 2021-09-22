Volkswagen ID. Buzz: How the Bulli-related hype is supposed to boost Stromer sales

1/12 Back to the future: it will become the Volkswagen Electric ID.

2/12 So that Strummer in a chic dress can once again inspire Americans after a good 30-year break from Polly…

















11/12 Today, on the other hand, a T2 Bullis like this is often converted to an electric motor in the USA. After the T2 hit…

12/12 … T3 (photo) was already having a tougher time in the USA. Its successors from T4 onwards are no longer exported to the USA.

Jürgen Wolf and Stefan Grundhof

20 years ago, Volkswagen showed us a great study of a new vintage edition of the original Polly. But then you are afraid of your courage. But at the end of 2022, it’s supposed to be working with ID.Buzz (more here). The style should resemble the study in the series and make Stromer a success.

But Polly’s love is greater in the United States – albeit in a very different way than in Europe or South America. With us and in Brazil & Co. it was above all a work force. In the United States, you can see the original Bullis not only in old hangouts: in California it is almost impossible not to meet T1 (1950-1967) or T2 (1967-1979, in Brazil until 2013) for a day.

In T4 little there is a Colt poly

Volkswagen’s board of directors in Wolfsburg (de) was extremely suspicious of the hippie and California-born power flower’s image of the police. Volkswagen didn’t realize the possibility of owning a zeitgeist of the 60s and 70s until much later. Hollywood also loves the police, and I love them. Both in “Alice’s Restaurant” (1969), both in “Forrest Gump” (1994) and in the animated film “Cars” (2006): Bulli is a cult.

The T3 (1979-1992) still benefits from Bulli noise in the US, but with the front-engine and overpriced T4 (1990-2003, sold in the US as “Eurovan”) they no longer run together. The T5 and T6 successors are no longer moving to the US, and the new T7 likely won’t start there either.

ID.Buzz is supposed to rock the USA

Buzz’s electric ID should please Americans—and with hype around Strummers like Ford’s Pick-up or Cadilly’s Lyriq, there are growing signs that this could work. However, in California, thanks to a good charging infrastructure and many old T1 and T2 with electric motors, it is certainly particularly good.