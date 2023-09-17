Power outage in Staudach-Egerndach currently on 17 September 2023: current disturbances in the electricity network

In Staudach-Egerndach, power went out in the 83224 zip code area Saturday evening. You can find out all the reports about the power outage in Staudach-Egerndach, which has been in place since September 16, 2023, and how you can optimally prepare here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Staudach-Egerdach currently

Power supply problems occur for only 9 minutes per year in an average Bavarian home. Most often we are talking about very localized low voltage disorders. The German electricity grid in general works very well, and this also applies to Staudach-Egerndach. The Fehlauskunft.de portal is currently reporting a malfunction in Staudach-Egerndach that is the responsibility of network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Staudach-Egerndach on September 17, 2023

Area residents have been affected by a power outage since September 16, 2023 at 9:26 p.m Marquartsteiner Straße, Schnappenwinkl (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Staudach, Staudach-Egerndach in the administrative district “Marquartstein (VGem)” (postal code 83224, district Traunstein). Potential failures have been identified so far. The responsible electricity grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH does not disclose any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions for those affected until approximately 4:30 p.m.

(Last updated: September 17, 2023 at 4:35 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Staudach-Egerndach: Where can you go in case of a power outage?

What you should know: A power outage is not always an emergency. Call the police or fire department emergency numbers only in emergency situations. Instead, first try to find out if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your electricity network operator’s crash reporting page and report your incident there.

Here you can find error information from the network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Information for those affected by power outages

If you notice problems with your power supply, there could be different reasons. However, there are some steps you can take to fix the problem yourself first. Often this is not an electrical fault at all, and in most cases the fuse in the circuit is simply tripped for protection reasons. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown. If so, disconnect all consumers that may be the cause from the network and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is most likely damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. A power outage alone is not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your energy supplier.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid failures

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

More about the topic: Energy crisis in Germany: power outages or partial failures possible?

