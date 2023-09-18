Bruce Springsteen cancels his concerts due to a stomach ulcer

music
American musician Bruce Springsteen on stage at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
© DPA/Georg Wendt/DPA
Bruce Springsteen wanted to tour the United States in September. However, he has now canceled scheduled appearances due to a stomach ulcer.
This month, the rocker and his E Street Band played eight concerts across the United States, including Washington, D.C., and New York. Springsteen wrote that they were “saddened” that they had to postpone the shows. They were looking forward to appearing on stage again soon.
Springsteen and his E Street Band have previously toured Europe. Their tour began in Barcelona at the end of April. They also gave four concerts in Germany, including in Hamburg and Munich. (dpa/pac)
