Bruce Springsteen cancels his concerts due to a stomach ulcer

Bruce Springsteen wanted to tour the United States in September. However, he has now canceled scheduled appearances due to a stomach ulcer.

Rock star Bruce Springsteen The Born in the USA band has canceled its scheduled US concerts in September on the advice of its doctors. He said in a statement on his website on Wednesday (local time) that the 73-year-old was being treated for symptoms of a stomach ulcer.

This month, the rocker and his E Street Band played eight concerts across the United States, including Washington, D.C., and New York. Springsteen wrote that they were “saddened” that they had to postpone the shows. They were looking forward to appearing on stage again soon.

Springsteen and his E Street Band have previously toured Europe. Their tour began in Barcelona at the end of April. They also gave four concerts in Germany, including in Hamburg and Munich. (dpa/pac)