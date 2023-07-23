The band cancels more concerts after the stage kiss

The kiss on stage has some consequences. Also from The 1975 Band, As Musicians Now Announce.

British indie rock band The 1975 have canceled upcoming shows in Indonesia and Taiwan after the Malaysian authorities canceled a concert. A statement stated that upcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei would not go ahead as planned due to “current circumstances”. It was “unfortunately not possible to hold the planned concerts”, which the band deeply regrets.

“The band never took the decision to cancel a show lightly and was really looking forward to playing for audiences in Jakarta and Taipei,” the musicians explain. Their next gig for 1975 will be at the Lollapalooza Festival in the USA in early August.

Festival canceled after stage kiss

video | The band members kiss – with disastrous consequences

Indonesia’s laws regarding the LGBTQ community are less strict than those in neighboring countries such as Malaysia, where homosexuality is a crime and can result in prison sentences. However, many events have been canceled in Indonesia in recent years due to the resistance of the majority of the Muslim population.