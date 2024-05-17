the US Department of Justice He reportedly wants to pay about $100 million to about 100 women who were abused by sports doctor Larry Nassar. The Associated Press news agency, citing a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations, reported that the compensation amount had not yet been transferred. The Ministry of Justice declined to comment. That was first

Wall Street Journal The settlement was reported out of court.

Those affected report it to the local Secret Service FBI In a lawsuit, he claims he responded too late to evidence of abuse, enabling Nassar to continue his crimes for months.

Nassar was a physician for USA Gymnastics and a gymnast at Michigan State University for more than 20 years. He is serving a decades-long prison sentence for abusing female athletes under the guise of treatment. In November 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty and was found guilty of more than 250 counts of sexual assault in three convictions with sentences totaling up to 175 years in prison. Among those affected are several Olympic athletes, including gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

The FBI is said to have “failed.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that during a 15-month period beginning in 2015, the U.S. government learned of the allegations against Nassar but took no action. According to authorities, Nassar’s attacks continued until his arrest in the fall of 2016.

FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed those affected during a Senate hearing in 2021, saying he was sorry “that there are people in the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster in 2015 and failed.”

Those affected by the abuses have already received compensation – the total will now be about $1 billion. In 2018, Nassar’s former employer, Michigan State University, promised a $500 million settlement, and a $380 million agreement was reached with USA Gymnastics in 2021.