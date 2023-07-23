Power outage in Oberwiesen currently 07/23/2023: Is the power out? This is behind her

In Oberwiesen, there was a power outage on Sunday afternoon in the postcode area 67294. You can read all information about today’s power outage in Oberwiesen and what is the probable cause here on news.de

Oberwiesen’s breakdowns and maintenance are up to date

The average family in Rhineland-Palatinate only experiences power supply problems about 19 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid is doing very well, and that goes for Oberwiesen as well. The Störsauskunft.de portal for Oberwiesen currently provides information about an error for which the network operator Pfalzwerke Netz AG is responsible. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available on 23 July 2023 in Oberwiesen

Network problems are currently spreading across the region in Krummäckern in Oberwiesen in the administrative district “Kirchheimbolanden” (postal code 67294, Donnersbergkreis). The responsible network administrator Pfalzwerke Netz AG has published the following detailed information: “Power outages in the regional network! The technicians are already working.Difficulties have been identified since 4:40 pm today, although there is no local citizen who has not yet explicitly reported a malfunction. Specialists are carrying out repair work, and the restoration should be done as quickly as possible.

(Last update: 07/23/2023, 11:10 PM)

Oberwiesen Outage Reporting: How do I know the correct contact point for my fault report?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the Pfalzwerke Netz fault clearing hotline.

Future Electricity Grid – What makes a modern energy source?

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

