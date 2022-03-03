Yellowstone National Park is 150 years old

Wild animals, hot springs, raging waterfalls, deep canyons and a huge underground volcanic system – Yellowstone National Park was truly unique when it opened on March 1, 1872 as the first park of its kind in the world. The park, with a population of 96 percent in Wyoming, 3 percent in Montana, and 1 percent in Idaho, is celebrating a major milestone this year.

In 1872, then US President Ulysses S. Grant is the one who enjoys protection of nearly 9,000 square kilometers now. The bill said the park is “prohibited by this law and from being occupied, occupied or sold by the laws of the United States and designated as a public park or a theme park for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”

However, the history of the national park began long before 1872, and it was not as authentic as many people think. Some of the modern trails used by hikers in Yellowstone are believed to be relics of Aboriginal trails dating back about 12,000 years. The Blackfoot, Apsaruki, Bannock, and Shoshone tribes are said to have explored and used the land. They hunted, fished, collected plants, and used thermal waters for religious and medicinal purposes. But while the natives lived in balance with the land, waves of American expansion westward began to put pressure on wilderness areas throughout the West.

In the early 19th century, Europeans began exploring the area of ​​present-day Yellowstone, and the first organized expedition entered the area in 1870. Yellowstone was formally established just two years later. The creation of Yellowstone was a game-changer and a trendsetter. He helped create other national parks in the United States, including the California Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks in 1890. Today there are 63 national parks, most recently added to the list in December 2020, the new George River.

This piece of land is really special. The national park is the core of a larger ecosystem – according to the park, it is one of the largest virtually untouched parks in the world. Underground magma is one of the most active and diverse geothermal vent landscapes in the world. Half of all active hot springs on Earth are located in Yellowstone. There are also many wild animals: grizzly and black bears, wolves, bison, wolves, eagles and mountain lions. There are also 25 historical and cultural sites.