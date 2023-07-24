A United pilot loses a huge evacuation slide – he ends up in the family’s backyard

bigger than the car
United Boeing 767 loses evacuation slide – ends up on family lawn
Today 07/24/2023 | 07:31
The emergency slide of a Boeing 767 arriving from Zurich has landed in the front yard of a Chicago family. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
The woman from the US Aviation Authority asked the young man on the other end of the line on Monday why he was so sure the part came from an airplane. The man replied, “Because there’s a giant sled in my front yard that’s bigger than a car.”
And he was right. The explosion that he and his family heard during lunch was caused by the evacuation slide. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300, bound for Flight UA12 from Zurich, lost the ramp on approach to Chicago O’Hare Airport.
Only noticed after landing
“A little further east and it would have landed right on top of the house,” the family man told ABC. I was very lucky. So the garden was destroyed and the plants flattened, but nothing happened to him and his family. Surveillance video shows the slide toward Earth.
The 155 passengers and 10 crew members on board noticed none of this. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintenance workers only discovered a very large object missing from the plane on the ground. The incident is now being investigated in more detail. The slide has since been picked up from the park.
happened before
How this could happen is not yet clear. In any case, this is not the first time that an aircraft has lost an evacuation bracket. In 2019, the same thing happened on a Delta flight approaching Boston Logan Airport. It was also a Boeing 767 at the time.
In 2014, a Thomas Cook Airlines Boeing 757-300 lost an integrated wing evacuation bracket over the United Kingdom. Take off the cover.
Written by Laura Fromberg
