Lnrilwzpzwxke21hcMdpbi1ib3r0b206mc43nmvtfs50yi1mawvszc0tbgvmdht0zxh0lwfsawduomxlznrilrilwzpzwxkls1jwxj7dgv4dc1hbjpjpjwzxj9lnril. S1Yawdodt0zxh0Lfsawduonjpz2h0fs50yi1Mawvszfc2t5cgvfchjldmmm3twyw5nojgmjbwedttib3jkxitcmfedtttjb2xvcjhy2jzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmz mzmzmzmzm. mq6izawywzlztkaxnwbgf5omlubgluzs1ibg9ja311bc5nbglkzv9fc2xpzgvze21hcmdpbjowfq ==

LnRiLWhlYWRpbmcuaGFzLWJhY2tncm91bmR7cGFkZGluZzowfQ ==

=

Although climate protection and social standards along the supply chain have been discussed for a long time, many German SMEs still ignore sustainability. This is according to a new study by Sage.