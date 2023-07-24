Sustainability – still not a priority for many German SMEs

Lnrilwzpzwxke21hcMdpbi1ib3r0b206mc43nmvtfs50yi1mawvszc0tbgvmdht0zxh0lwfsawduomxlznrilrilwzpzwxkls1jwxj7dgv4dc1hbjpjpjwzxj9lnril. S1Yawdodt0zxh0Lfsawduonjpz2h0fs50yi1Mawvszfc2t5cgvfchjldmmm3twyw5nojgmjbwedttib3jkxitcmfedtttjb2xvcjhy2jzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmzmz mzmzmzmzm. mq6izawywzlztkaxnwbgf5omlubgluzs1ibg9ja311bc5nbglkzv9fc2xpzgvze21hcmdpbjowfq ==
Although climate protection and social standards along the supply chain have been discussed for a long time, many German SMEs still ignore sustainability. This is according to a new study by Sage.
according to the studySmall project, big opportunity“According to Sage, only 48 percent of executives state that sustainability is of great importance to them. And less than one in sixth (15 percent) companies determine their carbon footprint. However, SMEs that value sustainability are making significant efforts to achieve their carbon footprint and sustainability goals. As the study results show, 43 percent are already reducing their energy consumption. And 40 percent of companies are reducing their waste to address the issue of sustainability. mission through digitization.
A special role for sustainability in climate change
“The lack of resources for long-term corporate planning and a high level of workload in day-to-day business make it difficult for small and medium-sized businesses in Germany to address the issue of sustainability,” explains Christoph Stoica, Managing Director of National Companies Central Europe at Sage. But this does not absolve them of responsibility. Because only if sustainability plays an important role in all areas of daily life, and especially in companies, can climate change be confronted in the medium and long term. (sg)
about the methodology of the study
In collaboration with Strand Partners, Sage conducted an online survey of 11,986 SME executives in February 2023. In Germany, 1,068 people were interviewed. Decision makers were surveyed from Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. In each of these markets, decision makers in companies with fewer than 250 employees were interviewed. Except for the United States, where a limited sample of companies with 250 to 500 employees is included due to the official definition of an SME.
the Sage Ltd It offers information technology systems that allow more transparency and more efficient operations in the areas of accounting, company management and human resources. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and authorities, the digital network brings small and medium-sized businesses closer together. Follow Favorite
