Joe Biden bites Eva Longoria. An actress joins the cabinet | entertainment

It’s been known that the two can stand each other well since Eva Longoria, 48, was last seen at the White House.

There he came for intimacy Face to face with US President Joe Biden (80), who wrapped his hand very tightly around the waist of the former “desperate housewife.” Shortly after the performance, there was a dirty storm in the States because Horn Joe took it a little too far with his “touch” in front of the cameras.

In 2004, Eva Longoria (leading with Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, and Marcy Cross) rose to stardom with the series Desperate Housewives. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

But the story is not over yet.Biden, who is currently down in the polls with voters, is said to be serious about appointing Longoria to his cabinet.Discussions are taking place behind closed doors about whether the representative and recognized democrat should move to the Ministry of Education.

Until now, Longoria has always denied wanting to go into politics. But secretly and quietly, the intelligent Latina has completed her political studies along with her career in Hollywood. After Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Longoria wouldn’t be the first artist to enter politics.

Eva Longoria avoids fumbling

Anyway, Joe Biden is very excited about Eva Longoria. “An important voice in America for Latinos,” he says of her.

This group of voters is exactly what Biden needs so he can extend his presidency for another four years next year.