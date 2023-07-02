Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry lose important partners

No further episodes of Duchess Meghan’s Spotify podcast ‘Archaetypes’ are planned. © imago images / ZUMA Wire / Taidgh Barron

Duchess Meghan’s hit Spotify podcast is ending after just one season. She and Prince Harry confirmed this in a statement. However, the couple is proud of the success of the “archetypes”.

The Archetypes podcast will not be getting a second season. that gave duchess meghan, Prince Harry and Spotify in a joint statement Thursday evening.

As reported by People magazine, among othersThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company, Archewell Audio, said in a statement to the streaming service: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are ‘proud’ of their podcast

As a representative from WME, the artist agency that Duchess Meghan signed to earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal: “The team behind ‘The Archetypes’ remains proud of the podcast they created on Spotify. Meghan is working on developing more… Content to an “archetypes” audience on another platform.”

US Duchess Meghan and her husband, British Prince Harry, announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. The stated goal at the time: “to build community through sharing experiences, stories and values.”

The first season of Archetypes was very successful

Megan’s podcast aired in August 2022 and its first season has been a hit. Two days after its premiere, “The Archetypes” topped Spotify’s international charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The show even won a People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022. The final episode was released in November 2022.

