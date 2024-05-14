Taylor Swift is urging her fans to vote on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is considered an important stage in the primary election campaign in the United States. Superstar Taylor Swift has also made this clear through a plea on Instagram.

More news about stars and entertainment

For “Super Tuesday” in the United States, pop icon Taylor Swift An election call was launched. “I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who represent you the most,” the 34-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “If you’re not planning to vote yet, do so today.”

This Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats are holding party primaries in more than a dozen US states — including Tennessee, where Swift is a longtime resident. The voting process revolves around who should run in the presidential elections at the beginning of next November. For Democrats, he wants the incumbent president Joe Biden She is running again and has no serious competition within the party. Among Republicans, former President Donald Trump is the clear favorite.

Taylor Swift has huge influence among fans

“Whether you live in Tennessee or elsewhere in the United States, stay informed of your polling locations and times,” Swift wrote, adding a link to a nonpartisan website that provides information about the US election.

The singer has huge influence among her fans and has around 280 million followers on Instagram. Conspiracy theories about Swift have recently gained traction in right-wing circles as she threw her support behind Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, and since then she has repeatedly urged her fans to vote. (EPA/Advisory Committee)