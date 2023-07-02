Zehrental power outage currently on July 2, 2023: Is the power outage over? This is behind her

On Sunday afternoon, there was a power outage in Zehrental in the Bömenzien district. You can find out all the reports about today’s power outages in Zehrental and where to find help here on news.de

Power outages in your home can have many causes. Photo: Adobe Stock / Mediterraneo

Malfunctions and maintenance in Zehrental up-to-date

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm at Zehrental in Saxony-Anhalt, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Zehrental. This is an entry from the power grid operator Avacon Netz GmbH for a single error. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following defects are currently available on July 2, 2023 in Zehrental

to Bömenzien, Bömenzien, Zehrental in the administrative district “Seehausen” (postal code 39615, Stendal) The network operator Avacon Netz GmbH is notified of a problem in the power grid. Technicians have been working since 4:19 pm today. Repairs are expected to be completed by 7:10 p.m.

(As of: 07/02/2023, 11:30 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Zehrental: This is how you get in touch with the right contact person

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Avacon Netz.

home checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Power outages in Germany: what happens if there is a power outage in all areas?

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We will notice this right after the widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and the Internet no longer work, and our mobile phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious sanitary problems appeared in medical facilities and fattening farms, water and waste disposal facilities collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic is increasing among the population and crime is also increasing. After about a week, even the last big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants run the risk of super-breakdown, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de