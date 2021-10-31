Pressure grows on G20 countries to get COVID vaccines for the poor

In an open letter to the G20, the head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, heads of state and government of the world’s largest economies, “to help end the pandemic by expanding access to vaccines and other tools for people” and in places where there is a shortage of supplies.

When the summit started, it also attracted a mix of protesters Fired factory workers, climate activists, anti-globalists, trade unions, feminist groups, communists, and some vaccine skeptics.

“We will be many,” said Gino Orsini, a representative of the Si Cubas union, one of the organizers of a demonstration scheduled for Saturday in connection with the march. The group protests the exploitation of the international elite of workers.

This year is the twentieth anniversary of Unrest overshadowed the G8 summit hosted by Italy in the northern city of Genoa. It is also a moment of tension between the authorities and opponents of the Italian government’s coronavirus vaccination regulations, which has led to violent clashes.

“Attention is the limit,” said Giovanni Borelli, a local government official, adding that an additional 5,500 law enforcement officers were deployed this weekend.