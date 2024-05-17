May 17, 2024

Paul McCartney, the first British music billionaire – Culture and Entertainment

Ulva Robson May 17, 2024 3 min read

London (dpa) – According to estimates from the Sunday Times, former Beatle Paul McCartney is the first musician in Great Britain whose fortune is more than one billion pounds (1.17 billion euros). The newspaper reported that the 81-year-old benefited from his 2023 tour, the increase in the value of his back catalog and Beyoncé’s cover version of his song “Blackbird.”

In addition, the Beatles’ two compilation albums have been reissued with 21 new tracks added. Finally, the iconic band has released what may be their final recording, “Now Andthen.” The newspaper estimated that Sir Paul’s wealth had increased by £50 million compared to the previous year, now reaching £1 billion. Traditional rich list “The Sunday Times Rich List” It is based on research by the editors and estimates and is considered reliable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The mystery of Prince Harry’s visit to London: Will he bring his family with him?

May 17, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Great Britain Tour: The Most Beautiful Filming Locations: In the Footsteps of Bridgerton

May 16, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Morgan Freeman & Co.: Biden receives support from Hollywood stars

May 16, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

3 min read

Paul McCartney, the first British music billionaire – Culture and Entertainment

May 17, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Do insects have consciousness? – Spectrum of sciences

May 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: Austria creates sensation against Finland

May 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

“Crusher” – all information about the beginning

May 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox