Paul McCartney, the first British music billionaire – Culture and Entertainment

London (dpa) – According to estimates from the Sunday Times, former Beatle Paul McCartney is the first musician in Great Britain whose fortune is more than one billion pounds (1.17 billion euros). The newspaper reported that the 81-year-old benefited from his 2023 tour, the increase in the value of his back catalog and Beyoncé’s cover version of his song “Blackbird.”

In addition, the Beatles’ two compilation albums have been reissued with 21 new tracks added. Finally, the iconic band has released what may be their final recording, “Now Andthen.” The newspaper estimated that Sir Paul’s wealth had increased by £50 million compared to the previous year, now reaching £1 billion. Traditional rich list “The Sunday Times Rich List” It is based on research by the editors and estimates and is considered reliable.

Other artists such as Elton John are also estimated to be among the richest people in Great Britain. The list of “40 richest people under 40” includes other musicians: Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series, only exceeds the billion-dollar threshold, with a net worth of £945 million. The 58-year-old also appears in the list of the most generous donors: last year she donated a total of £17.9 million, primarily to protect women and children.

The king also gains land

King Charles III is number 258 on the rich list. With a fortune estimated at 610 million pounds sterling, an increase of 10 million on the previous year. The British head of state surpassed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in this regard. After his divorce from Princess Diana, Charles rebuilt his finances and increased his extensive royal holdings. Royal Estates Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England are the private property of the King.

However, the Sunday Times acknowledged that in the case of the king the estimates were particularly complex. The royal family owns numerous quantities of valuable art and jewellery, and – partly through its estate managers the Crown Estate and the Duchy of Lancaster – large estates. But The Times confirmed that these goods did not belong to the king personally and were therefore not included in the list.

The richest peer is the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, with an estimated fortune of £10.13 billion. The king’s godson, who is not related to the royal family, is a large landowner and owns the Grosvenor estate with land in England and Scotland as well as several properties in posh London areas such as Belgravia and Mayfair.

The richest prime minister in history

According to estimates, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murti are richer than the king, if only slightly. The pair are ranked 245th with £651 million, an increase of around £150 million. According to the Sunday Times, this was mainly due to the fact that the value of Murty’s shares in the Indian IT group Infosys, which her father co-founded, had risen significantly.

Sunak, who earned a lot of money as an investment banker before his political career, is considered the richest prime minister in history. However, polls indicate that he and his conservatives are at risk of a devastating defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The number of billionaires is declining

With an estimated fortune of £37.2 billion, businessman Gopi Hinduja and his Hinduja Group are the richest people in the UK. According to the information, the total number of billionaires decreased for the second year in a row, now reaching 151.

Experts say one reason is that the government wants to reduce a loophole that allows people to avoid paying tax in Britain on their income abroad. Many entrepreneurs have already moved their residence to countries with lower tax rates. Luxury property prices in London are so high that many wealthy people fear that their investments will not pay off. Added to this are high inflation rates and weak economic growth.