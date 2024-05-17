Manor Lords: Medieval strategy game has its best-selling following

Manor Lords is currently on everyone’s lips – and this is also reflected in the sales figures. The next milestone has now officially been reached.

The medieval strategy game Manor Lords continues to conquer the PC world. Even before the Early Access launch, the game was considered one of the most requested games on Steam, which was reflected in the one million mark after the release of this early version of the game. But of course it didn’t stop there!

As the game’s makers have now officially confirmed, Manor Lords has now smashed the mark of selling over two million copies – and that’s in less than three weeks since starting Early Access. That’s pretty impressive value for a title from a smaller studio like Slavic Magic, which would also make publisher Hooded Horse jump for joy. This is even more true because there is one person behind Slavic magic, Greg Steichen.

Manor Lords launched into Early Access on April 26 and quickly surpassed the 170,000 player mark on Steam at the same time. Reviews on Valve’s platform for the game are still very positive, which may explain the continued increase in sales numbers.

Slavic Magic has regularly released new updates based on player feedback since launch. Manor Lords will remain in Early Access for a year and continue to grow; The full version is still some time away. Meanwhile, attempts are also being made to bring Manor Lords to Xbox if possible.