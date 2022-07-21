Hard West 2 will be released on August 4 on Steam & GOG

Good Shepherd Entertainment announce it hard west 2The long-awaited sequel to the powerful transformation tactics Hard West will come to PC on August 4th via Steam & GOG, priced at €24.99. From Ice Code Games Hard West 2, Developed by Hard West, plays in a classic western setting with a supernatural touch, as legends intertwine around a legendary ghost train and golden treasure is transported on it.

The new trailer highlights some of the human and supernatural enemies that you will encounter in the game. Among them are Shadow Blackheart, whose curses you must be wary of, as well as Demon Hellspawn’s poisonous phlegm, which he can use to strike entire groups.

The game’s sprawling, character-driven story was written by the Origins Awards winner and New York Times bestselling author. Matt Vorbeck (dead landsCo-written by Voices Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darren Sales Evans (Days gone byAnd the league of legends) And the Adam Gifford (ColonyAnd the Batman: Silence) Bring them to life. Added to this is the BAFTA Award winner’s soundtrack Jason Graves (dead spaceAnd the Tamb rider)

hard west 2 can on steam Add to Wish List. under www.HardWestGame.com There is more information