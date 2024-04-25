Upgrade using 20 GPUs and 20 CPUs in testing [Update 3]

Update #3 from April 26: On page 2 of the Manor Lords benchmark test, you will now find a total of 20 graphics cards from 2016 to 2024, which we have included in the test four Test resolution: Full HD, WQHD, Ultrawide QHD, Ultra HD. As of tonight, all data is based on current graphics card drivers modified for Manor Lords. We have now also tested 20 processors with 4 to 20 threads. We hope you enjoy the results! However, if you want to learn more about Manor Lords, read and watch everything from our colleagues at PC Games: Manor Lords: Does it live up to the hype? Great test for early access.

The Manor Lords have not appeared yet and may not have left you without a trace. The anticipation for a medieval city builder with a warlike touch is enormous. The strategy game has captured the hearts of gamers for quite some time and is tenaciously defending Dominate the global Steam wishlist. There is no doubt that Manor Lords is a mass phenomenon. We have now created a large number of benchmarks for graphics cards and processors for you.

The technology behind Manor Lords

Ironically, the historically credible, artistically skilled, value-added strategy built on Unreal Engine 4 was largely created by a single developer: Greg Styczeń, who also represents the Slavic Magic studio. On X – known as Twitter – Dev has been sharing insights into his daily work for some time nowAnyone interested can get up close and personal there. The look and feel is definitely on the authentic side, and that doesn't just mean the realistic look of the game. The Manor Lords feels realistic, inspiring, and ambitiously creative – not typical characteristics of large-scale mainstream productions. This is perhaps not the least reason why so many hopes are pinned on the constructive-defensive development strategy. The game will be released in early access form, although it is still largely incomplete, but because Manor Lords is also the first game from developer Greg Styczeń/Slavic Magic and the developer wants to get extensive feedback from the community. In advance before the game is officially released in its final form. Does it seem too obvious, valid and reasonable to be true? It is certainly not the behavior of a developer driven by the pursuit of maximum profit, but perhaps more of an artist and love for his artwork. And the developer is trapped on top of that Almost something zen-like. But to some extent it also fits into a successful development strategy and constructive ethics.

Recommended editorial content

Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:

Download all external content



I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.



So we were very happy when we were publishers Masked horse, which specializes in independent developers, provided the first impression of Manor Lords under the NDA. However, this NDA also includes another appointment, for today at 4 p.m. Now we can say – and show – much more. So it would be exciting, after all, the medieval building game with real-time strategy battles is currently one of the most anticipated games of 2024. The idea comes from one Polish developer who has been pushing his project forward with all heart and passion. Seven years ago: Grzegorz Styczen, better known by his name Slavic magic, which is also the name of the development studio. The core elements of Manor Lords are settlement building, trade, resource management, and conquering new sectors. The focus is on building your own city, of which you are the prince. We've expanded our city and now provide you with benchmarks so you can see if Manor Lords is running smoothly for you. Fortunately, the now-vintage Unreal Engine 4 without the addition of ray tracing in Manor Lords poses no major requirements.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

However, this does not mean that Manor Lords is not technically interesting – quite the opposite. Indeed, there is undoubtedly a dedication to technical detail, which the developer also shows in the form of sophisticated, even ingenious mechanics, and in the general desire to create Manor Lords: complex delivery methods, demanding resource management, and efficient distribution of limited resources. Workforce and military, young people want to be supported and have their needs met. Then, slowly but surely, the reward for your efforts will appear before your eyes. The reward you truly deserve by your profession. Mechanically, Manor Lords is built for effort, but it's constructively rewarding and immensely satisfying – and in this regard too, it's clear that Manor Lords' creator has a clear understanding of technology and craft. But not only that, the graphics and performance are also enjoyable.

Manor Lords: Technology and Performance

Manor Lords' graphics allow you to get up close and personal and experience the presentation up close. Manor Lords supports a “Spectator Mode” in which you can explore your lands as a lavishly dressed prince and examine the daily work of your vassals under your care up close. The visual presentation is excellent, especially considering that it is primarily a solo project. thanks for the Photogrammetry Combined with clever lighting, a clear passion for detailed precision, and a remarkable commitment to Slavic magic, Manor Lords' graphics are extremely attractive. Even if Unreal Engine 4 was used, which is now slowly outdated, and no additional treatments such as ray tracing were used. However, a medieval city builder doesn't need that kind of luxury to look impressively realistic. If we had to sum up the look briefly – imagine a kingdom coming from an ISO perspective. The level of realism and focus on historical events of the Lord of the Manor differs only slightly from the literal level Digital Bohemia.







Source: Slavic magic





Manor Lords in Benchmark Test: What devices are necessary? (3)



Manor Lords takes advantage of the DirectX 12 interface and some of the advanced capabilities of Unreal Engine 4, including clothing physics, dynamic day and night changes, weather, and year. When the weather changes, the game world changes dynamically as it rains, puddles form and fields and paths become muddy. In winter, snow falls and accumulates slowly, visually enveloping the gaming world in its white veil. But not only is the weather visually stunning, the graphical technology in turn has a mechanical impact on the logistics of your production methods and the movement of your soldiers. If you want to know details about the technology and development, you can visit the Manor Lords Twitter channel, but this Steam article goes a lot deeper into the matter, which also covers some of the more difficult decisions made by the developer, such as unforeseen issues with the previously dynamic creation of footpaths using NPCs To play. You can find the detailed article here.

Manor Lords: System Requirements

If you want to learn more about the game and gameplay, you can take a look at the preview from our fellow PC gamers. Let's get to performance and a selection of early benchmarks. Since it's a strategy game with many simulations, the AI ​​has to be managed and paths found, and since Unreal Engine 4 has never made a name for itself with high, good, or clean CPU usage, we'd rather look at the processor this time around.

According to the developer, Manor Lords should run smoothly on very old PCs. A quad-core processor (Core i4-4590) without SMT or a dual-U processor (FX-4350) should suffice, while on the graphics card side, the GTX 1050 is mentioned as a card with only 2GB of memory. memory. The RX 460 at least has four gigabytes of VRAM, but even that is no longer up to date from today's perspective. Intel recommends the Skylake processor, again with four cores and no SMT, and AMD recommends a CPU that couldn't be more inappropriate: the FX-9590. Often these system requirements do not correspond to the truth. But not this time.

Minimum requirements: Recommended: Windows Windows® 10 (64-bit) Windows® 10 (64-bit) Healer Intel Core i5-4590 (Quad-Core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (Quad-Core) Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-9590 (octa-core) ram. 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) / AMD Radeon RX 460 (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8GB) Storage space 16 GB available storage space 16 GB available storage space

We have already tested whether it is still possible to play Manor Lords on such old hardware. It actually works! You will find all the additional impressions On first impression of Manor Lords. Today the main focus will be on the performance of the Early Access version. The game has been carefully patched, and we've downloaded the update at least four times in the past two weeks. Unfortunately, the saves from the press version don't work with the launch version, so we had to build a new city. This is much larger, which gives us the opportunity for more demanding standards – which is the exciting topic on the next page.