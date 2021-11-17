Pixel 6 update: Google improves the fingerprint sensor

Google is getting better with an unscheduled update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (test). The small version’s leap is primarily aimed at improving the fingerprint sensor, which was not rated as relatively slow in the ComputerBase test. With security updates, smartphones stay up to date.

New Google smartphones have received a small update from software version SD1A.210817.03 since yesterday6, which corresponds to the first day correction right at launch, on SD1A.210817.037. new Factory images for a fresh install of Android Also available.

Verizon publishes a changelog

The update is available for download, but so far it is not known what will change with it, because the update notification on the smartphone does not include a change history and more details are still searched in vain on Google support pages. After installation, security updates remain as they are in November 2021. However, the US wireless operator Verizon, and Fingerprint sensor improvements he is called.

The current software update improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor. Verizon

Google argued with greater certainty

The performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor was a criticism point in the smartphone test. Every now and then the finger had to be retracted several times before the smartphone could unlock successfully, and the scanning process was a bit slow compared to other smartphones with optical sensors. Google argued in early November that Advanced algorithms for added security You may worry, which is why the sensor is running a little slower.

User feedback has been positive so far

On Reddit there First user feedback to the current patch. According to this, a clear improvement can also be seen with regard to the protective films. Although Google still can’t match the speed of the Samsung Galaxy S21 or OnePlus 9, it’s a clear step forward. ComputerBase looks forward to receiving feedback on the latest pixel patch from the local community.