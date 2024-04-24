Windows 11: Update brings ads in start menu

Access Settings: You can turn off ads in the Windows 11 start menu in just a few simple steps. © dpa/Zachary Schorer/dpa-tmn/dpa

Advertisement in start menu? With its latest update, Microsoft is showing Windows 11 users ads for apps from the Microsoft Store.

More about digital

Under the “Recommended” section, selected programs from “a small group of curated developers” are now displayed in the start menu, it said in a statement.

According to Microsoft, if you want to keep your Start menu ad-free, you can do so via Windows 11 Settings. To do this, in the Personalization and Home section, turn off the “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more” toggle switch.

Microsoft makes advertising in Windows unmissable

However, ads in Windows in general are here to stay. Windows 10 users also see ads for new programs and Windows versions. According to golem.de, Microsoft has recently been constantly promoting the creation of a Microsoft account.

With the update to version 23H2 (KB5036980), there are other changes visible to users as well as ads that may be annoying to some. Frequently used programs are now moved to the “Recommended” section and it is no longer necessary to manually install them in the start menu. The tools have also been improved. Small programs and ads on the lock screen should now launch more reliably and display better.

If you don't receive the update automatically, you can also run it manually in the Windows Update section of Control Panel.

© German Press Agency / Edited by Ella

