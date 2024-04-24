Voyager 1 is once again sending data from deep space

The Voyager 1 space probe sends usable information to ground control months later. It sends “usable data” about the status and status of technical systems on board. The US space agency NASA announced this on Monday.

The next step is to enable the space probe to transmit scientific data again. Voyager 1 is the most distant man-made object in the universe.

The spacecraft stopped sending readable data to Earth on November 14, 2023. However, at the same time, experts were able to see that the probe was still receiving commands.

In March, it was discovered that the problem was due to a single faulty chip. Experts then developed a suitable solution for the 46-year-old computer system.

Voyager 1, which was launched in 1977, became the first spacecraft to penetrate interstellar space in 2012. It is currently more than 24 billion kilometers away from Earth. Messages from Earth take about 22.5 hours to reach the probe.

The twin probe Voyager 2 also left the solar system in 2018. Both probes have a golden plaque on board with recordings of Earth's sounds and messages, among other things.

