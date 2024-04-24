April 24, 2024

Voyager 1 is once again sending data from deep space

Gilbert Cox April 24, 2024 1 min read

The Voyager 1 space probe sends usable information to ground control months later. It sends “usable data” about the status and status of technical systems on board. The US space agency NASA announced this on Monday.

The next step is to enable the space probe to transmit scientific data again. Voyager 1 is the most distant man-made object in the universe.

The spacecraft stopped sending readable data to Earth on November 14, 2023. However, at the same time, experts were able to see that the probe was still receiving commands.

In March, it was discovered that the problem was due to a single faulty chip. Experts then developed a suitable solution for the 46-year-old computer system.

Voyager 1, which was launched in 1977, became the first spacecraft to penetrate interstellar space in 2012. It is currently more than 24 billion kilometers away from Earth. Messages from Earth take about 22.5 hours to reach the probe.

The twin probe Voyager 2 also left the solar system in 2018. Both probes have a golden plaque on board with recordings of Earth's sounds and messages, among other things.

See also  The new survival game breaks into the charts right away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Use two Bluetooth headphones at the same time

April 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

A mysterious discovery on Mars – NASA talks about “tire tracks” or “dragon scales”

April 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Bundesbank chief calls for higher growth rates – MarketScreener

April 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

An American company wins the Omagari Fireworks Festival

April 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

US broadcaster justifies Kate's jokes on live show – and receives criticism

April 24, 2024 Ulva Robson
7 min read

Principles and features of the folk nutritional principle

April 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Larry Nassar Gymnastics Scandal: Millions Paid to Assault Victims – Sports

April 24, 2024 Eileen Curry