Use two Bluetooth headphones at the same time

There are multiple options to use two Bluetooth headphones on one device at the same time. So you can listen to music together without sharing headphones.

No need for more cables: You can listen to music with two Bluetooth headphones. © Zachary Shorer/dpa-tmn/dpa

Whether we discover new songs together or share favorite albums: music accompanies us throughout our daily lives and often becomes an element of communication between us and our loved ones. However, sharing headphones can sometimes be a hindrance and limit your listening enjoyment. This means you can use two speakers on one device using Bluetooth.

Share music on Android smartphones

Some Android smartphones offer a useful feature called “Dual Audio” that allows you to connect two Bluetooth headphones to your device at the same time and play the same audio source on both headphones, according to Damian Mayer of CHIP Magazine. You can find out if your device supports this feature in the device settings under the Connections or Bluetooth section.

According to Mayer, the method of activating this function is relatively easy for Samsung smartphones. Start by pairing your Bluetooth headphones with your smartphone via Settings > Connections > Bluetooth.

You can then adjust the audio output in settings, says Mayer. To do this, go to “Media” and drag the screen down to reach this point. There you can activate both headphones.

Even without the dual audio function on your Android smartphone, you can listen to music with two Bluetooth headphones at the same time using a Bluetooth splitter. This practical accessory is compatible not only with smartphones, but also with other devices such as TVs or consoles.

To do this, first connect the Bluetooth hub to your playback device. Then connect the first headphone to the splitter and then the second one as well. You can now hear the same sound on both headphones. When using a Bluetooth splitter, make sure that your playback device has the proper connection to the splitter.

Audio sharing for Apple users

Apple device owners running iOS 13 can use Audio Sharing to connect multiple Bluetooth headphones. According to Mayer, this feature is compatible with AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats.

To activate Audio Sharing, first establish a connection between your first Bluetooth headphones and your Apple device. Next, open Control Center on your iPhone or iPad and tap the AirPlay icon.

Then select the “Share Audio” option and hold the second headphones (AirPods, AirPods Pro, or Beats) to your device with the charging case open, says Mayer. Click Share Audio when the second Bluetooth speaker appears. Once both headphones are connected, you can enjoy your favorite music with your friends.