10 Billion Downloads: The Next Google App Breaks the Magic Mark

One of the download stages in the Google Play Store has been hacked. The Gmail app has now been downloaded over ten billion times by users (via “GoogleWatchBlogThis makes the Android app only the fourth app in the store to reach this milestone. Previously it was “Google Play Services”, which is an integral part of Android platforms, as well as YouTube and Google Maps.

The last app was only able to reach this milestone shortly before the end of the year. Now Gmail is joining the ranks of the best apps. Previously, Gmail reached five billion downloads in 2019. If you think the app has been available for download on the Play Store since 2010, that’s a huge growth in a short time.

