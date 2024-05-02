Miami GP: Schedule, UK time, when can you watch the second F1 race weekend of 2024 live on Sky Sports | Formula 1 news

Miami is back to host its third Grand Prix, but this time it's Sprint Weekend! Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with the first competitive event coming in the Sprint Qualification at 9.30pm on Friday; The race itself is at 9pm on Sunday
The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with a second consecutive Sprint Weekend, with the Miami Grand Prix hosting the format for the first time.
After the drama of a wet drag race in China, an action-packed weekend is set to follow as Florida hosts the first of three US races this season.
Along with the Sprint format that brings a new dynamic to the event at the Miami International Autodrome, the venue features the stunning spectacle of a paddock on the grounds of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and attracts some of the world's biggest stars in sports and entertainment.
In operation for the second of six Sprint race weekends this season, the new 2024 format continues to give teams and drivers just one 60-minute practice session before competitive action begins on Friday night with Sprint Qualifying.
The 100km Sprint competition follows first thing on Saturday, then full qualifying comes later the day before the main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.
On track, Max Verstappen will look to continue his quest for a fourth consecutive drivers' title following his dominant victories in Japan and China.
Lando Norris will look to build on his best second of the season in China, with the Briton's hopes likely to be boosted by the arrival of upgrades to his McLaren.
Ferrari will be looking to return to form after a weekend in China, where they missed out on the podium for the first time this season, while Mercedes will be hoping to improve on its disappointing start to the year with upgrades also arriving for its W15 car. .
Off the track, there promises to be plenty to look out for at Thursday's media day following legendary designer Adrian Newey's decision to leave Red Bull, and the confirmation of Nico Hulkenberg's move from Haas to Sauber for next season.
Miami GP live schedule on Sky Sports F1
Thursday, May 2
6.30pm: Drivers press conference
Friday, May 3
3pm: Formula 1 Academy training 1
5pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts at 5.30pm)
8.20pm: Formula 1 Academy training 2
9pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9:30pm)
Saturday 4th May
3.25pm: Formula 1 Academy Qualifying
4pm: Miami GP Sprint (race starts at 5pm)
6.30pm: Ted Sprint Notebook
7.05pm: Formula 1 Academy Race 1
8pm: Miami GP qualifying preparations*
9pm: Miami GP qualifying*
11pm: TED's Eligible Notebook*
Sunday, May 5
6.05pm: Formula 1 Academy Race 2
7.30pm: Preparations for Sunday’s Grand Prix at Miami GP*
9pm: Miami Grand Prix*
11pm: Checkered flag: Miami GB react*
Midnight: Ted's notebook*
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
