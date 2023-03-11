Mikaela Shiffrin is the only queen of alpine skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates her 87th VR World Cup win. © ANSA / Pontus Lundal

The controlled attack was enough for Michaela Shiffrin’s second slalom to her next victory. With a lead of close to a second, the American Ski Queen clinched her 87th World Cup win, replacing Ingmar Stenmark who holds the World Cup Ski World Cup record.

A day after equaling the winning record, the exceptional skier from the USA was once again in a class of her own in the VR slalom on Saturday and sat down Wendy Holdner of Switzerland exactly twelve years after her World Cup debut (+0.92sec). ) and local champion Anna Swin Larson (+0.95) even. With her 87th World Cup win, she is number one on the list ahead of Ingemar Stenmark.

Superlatives are slowly running out for Michaela Schifrin! With her 13th World Cup win (6 in slalom, 6 in giant slalom and 1 in super-G) in the current season, Mikaela Shiffrin broke the 2000-point mark in the World Cup all-around for the second time, which only Hermann Meyer and Tina Maze managed before. Leading 1000 points ahead of the second Petra Fluva. In addition, the small crystal balls in slalom and giant slalom before the World Cup in Andorra next week can no longer be taken away from them.

Shiffrin is chasing the next record

Stenmark has stressed several times in the past few weeks how much he grudges Shiffrin’s record. The seven-time world champion mentioned that she had recently been in contact with the 66-year-old now and that he had sent her many video messages. Quite a few experts are confident Shiffrin will break the 100 World Cup victories mark in the long run.

As the best Italian, Marta Rossetti was 19th, while Anita Joli was 27th and still scoring points. Sextner Vera Tschurtschenthaler missed out on qualifying for the second round as he was 36th by four-tenths of a second.