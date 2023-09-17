We have 5 good news for this week

The topics we stumble upon week after week don’t always make it into their own article. But we do not want to obscure these developments, stories and events from you. That is why we here on Sundays briefly and concisely report on 5 topics that occupied us as an editorial team.

Click on a title to go directly to the corresponding post:

By Dirk Walbruhl

It’s a real scandal that has rocked the sporting world and all of Spain for three weeks – and it has finally reached a happy ending. But everything first: the Spanish women’s national team won the World Cup this year. But the jubilation suddenly turned to horror at the awards ceremony: in front of the camera, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, hugs player Jennifer Hermoso, holds her head and kisses her on the mouth.

While in the team box, the world champion angrily explained that it was not consensual at all – that is, a sexual assault in front of an audience of millions.

The Spanish Football Federation tried to downplay the matter and even published a written statement from Hermoso, . The association also put pressure on the world champion . Luis Rubiales showed no remorse and continued the attack. He himself is the victim of an exaggerated scandal. It’s all “stupid”, “social lynching”, and even a conspiracy by “certain forces”. .