‘The Love of My Life’: A $ AP Rocky confirms his relationship with Rihanna

Rumors that A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna are a couple have been around for a long time – and are now confirmed for the first time by the American rapper. Apparently, it seems pretty serious between him and the singer. Rihanna is the “right person” for him, says the 32-year-old.

A $ AP Rocky is on Cloud Nine! The rapper has reportedly been in a relationship with superstar Rihanna since last year. The two haven’t personally confirmed their relationship yet – yet: Rocky spoke to GQ magazine for the first time about his love for the singer. “(She) is the love of my life. Madam,” said the 32-year-old.

With “RiRi,” as the singer is often called, it looks like the musician has finally arrived after several previous partners. “I think if you know, you know. It’s right,” Rocky stressed in the conversation. This past Christmas the couple spent in Barbados, Rihanna’s home. And the father of the “Praise be to God” translator comes from the Caribbean: “For me it was like going home.”

‘Great father’

Will they have offspring soon? An American can imagine becoming a father one day. Rocky said, “I think I’d be a great, awesome, great dad overall.” However, he was unable to obtain accurate details about possible family planning.

Rakim Meyers, as the real name of the rapper is called, made headlines in 2019 mainly with his arrest for assault in Sweden. The case caused conflicts between the United States and the Scandinavian country, among other things because former US President Donald Trump attacked the government in Stockholm. Trump wrote on Twitter at the time that he was “very disappointed” with Prime Minister Stefan Leuven over his inability to act. “Sweden has failed our African community in the United States,” he added.