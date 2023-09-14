Daniel Koch from Markdorf is the world champion in football for people of short stature

It’s a dream come true for 30-year-old Daniel Koch. The man from Markdorf won the 8th World Dwarf Games with the German short-stature team and can now call himself a world champion. In front of 2,000 spectators in Cologne and in the final match on August 5, Germany was able to achieve a clear victory over Canada with a score of 5-0. Koch took over the role of goalkeeper in the team.

Already confident in the group stage

With this new success, Germany defended its title in the largest sporting event in the world, which is organized exclusively for people of short stature. The German national team confidently asserted itself in the group stage. The opposition was also held scoreless in a 6-0 quarterfinal win over Great Britain. Things got a little more difficult in the semi-final against Spain, but at the last minute Germany secured a 2-1 win. The final is over – and the short-handed German soccer team has pulled off a perfect victory over Canada.

For Germany, it was defending her title, and for Koch it was her first time competing in the World Dwarf Games. Here the ball, court and goal are smaller. The team consists of eight players on the field, including the goalkeeper. Even shortly before the start of the matches, it was not yet clear which team Koch would play. “I knew I could play, but not for any of the three registered German football teams,” says the youngster and home teacher at SRH Stephen Hawking’s school in Heidelberg.

He was impressed with his goalkeeper training

The day before the tournament, Koch and two competitors participated in a special goalkeeper training session with the organizer, the Federal Association of People of Short Stature and their Families (BKMF). “I thought it wouldn’t work out if I joined the first team because the other two were taller, younger and more athletic than me,” the Friedrichshafen native said. But the 1.30 meter tall footballer, who has been an enthusiast since childhood, impressed and was nominated for the first team in goal. “The coach wanted me. I was really speechless and so surprised,” said Koch, who was excited in return. The night before my first football game, I couldn’t sleep at all. “I was very nervous.”

This was not the only discipline he was involved in. Koch, who grew up in Markdorf, also competed in badminton, basketball, archery, boccia, shot put, discus, volley and table tennis. “I just wanted to try different areas,” he explains. This is also the goal of the World Dwarf Games, which were founded in 1993 by ten countries by the International Dwarf Sports Federation (IDSF) and are held every four years. “Athletes of all ages and sporting abilities are encouraged to participate in team and individual sports and to explore their sporting abilities with their peers,” declares the BKMF’s German Sports Short Action Group. At the beginning of August, more than 500 participants from 20 countries competed in Cologne in the sports of football, basketball, athletics, volleyball, indoor hockey, swimming, shooting, table tennis, badminton, weightlifting and pistol shooting.

Not just success in football

Koch’s performance in table tennis was also promising. After winning the first three rounds against a Canadian, a Briton and a Spaniard, he was forced to abandon the competition so he could play the soccer final against Canada. “Of course it was a shame,” he added. But a World Cup title makes up for it.

At the age of 12, he admitted in an interview with the newspaper “Schwebische Zeitung” that he “would rather be a football star than a big man.” The passion continues to this day. “It’s always been like this. All my free time was football, football, football. Until now,” says Koch. In his youth he was a member of the football team at SC Markdorf and also of the table tennis club. Now he is a fan of the division team. The third SV Waldhof Mannheim not only has a season ticket for the stadium, but also loves going to away matches.

He wants to lose weight for his next goal

He is now a world champion and already has his next goal: he wants to compete in the World Dwarf Games in Australia again in four years. “I definitely want to improve my sport and lose a few kilos. I would like to be there again in 2027. “Apart from football, I am still in my age group of 16 to 35 years old. When it comes to football, it’s a mixed bag,” Koch confirms. There are no sponsors for this long journey yet, but the 30-year-old is optimistic: “My employer has already said that maybe they will support me.” Getting the chance to defend the title It would be another dream come true.