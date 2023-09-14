Full birthday – Ampol is 40 years old – and of course it doesn’t matter what – sports

Of course he still has the “Aquarius” dream, says Andres Ampol. “But it’s only September now, so I can’t look forward that far yet.” After Fribourg-Gouteron and Lausanne, other National League clubs also start their season on Friday. For Ambuhle, this will be the start of his twentieth season with HC Davos.

Before that happens, Boyle still has reason to celebrate. The Graubünden native turns 40 on Thursday. However, he won’t pop the cork. Not just to be fit on Friday, but because he’s generally “not a fan of big birthday parties.”

The statement is not surprising. Ampol has never been one of those people who likes to be the center of attention. He always found the noise around himself rather annoying. However, the farmer’s son from Sertigtal is often the center of attention. As happened recently at the World Cup finals in Riga, where he entered the international history books with his 18th World Cup appearance.

Gerber beat on his heels

It is just one of many records Ampol set in his long career. He broke the record for the most caps for the senior national team before the title battles in Riga. With two goals against the Czech Republic, he also became the only national top scorer.

Ampol have won the championship five times with HC Davos, most recently in 2015. It remains to be seen whether Graubünden can compete for the ‘bucket’ again under new coach Josh Holden. In any case, Büeli still has a contract at Landwassertal until 2025. So he at least has his sights set on the next record. Pete Gerber, now retired, has 1,270 National League games under his belt. Ambul currently has 1,203.