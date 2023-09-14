The Gulf deal is within the reach of American policy

The US Senate is demanding documents about the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian LIV Series.

Washington. The US Senate has submitted a subpoena to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the issue is the merger of the US PGA Tour and the LIV Series, which is funded by the desert kingdom and is leaving no stone unturned in the next golf carousel.

US Senate demands access to cooperation agreement between PGA Tour and LIV. US policymakers see what they see as the Saudi sovereign wealth fund’s opaque investments in the United States and its resulting increased influence as a thorn in their side. According to the Senate Investigations Committee, the PIF’s assets in the United States increased from $2.5 billion in 2018 to more than $35 billion. “The Saudi Investment Fund cannot have it both ways. Committee Chairman Richard Blumenthal said: “If he wants to do business with the United States, he must be subject to American law and American supervision.”

The Democratic senator had already invited Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, both of whom did not officially attend due to scheduling issues. Blumenthal described the golf deal as an attempt by an “oppressive” regime to buy influence in American sports. “We started with this subpoena. Now we’ll see how much information it brings,” he says.

The surprise merger, which gave Saudi Arabia an overnight starring role in one of the country’s leading sporting institutions, was announced in June. Blumenthal’s investigation has now divided his committee: many Republicans support the deal. (Atmosphere)