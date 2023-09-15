Davis Cup in Manchester – Australia qualifies against France – Sports

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.
Australia react to their opening Davis Cup defeat to Great Britain and beat Swiss conquerors France 2-1.
Australia, last year’s finalists, recovered from their opening defeat to Great Britain in the final group stage of the Davis Cup and recorded their first win in the second encounter. Captain Lleyton Hewitt’s side beat France 2-1 in Manchester.
However, it was the French who started the match perfectly. Adrian Mannarino (ATP 34), who had previously beaten Dominik Stricker in the match against Switzerland, won the first match against Max Purcell (ATP 43) 7:6 (7:4) and 6:4.
Mahut/Roger-Vasselin was beaten
Alex de Minaur then got the Australians back on track. World No. 12 celebrated his 7:6 (7:2) and 6:3 victory over Ugo Humbert (ATP 36). Matthew Ebden and Purcell took the decision in the final doubles: they beat Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7:5 and 6:3.
Switzerland vs. Great Britain under pressure
This result is not particularly helpful for Switzerland, which is in last place in Group B and has not won a single match and has won only one set over France. Stan Wawrinka and company must beat Great Britain on Friday to still have legitimate hopes of securing one of the top two places in this group.
Live notification
You can follow the Swiss national team’s Davis Cup matches live on the SRF channel:
- Switzerland-Great Britain: Friday from 2 pm on SRF Channel 2
- Switzerland – Australia: Saturday from 2:05 pm on SRF Channel 2
SRF 2, Sport Live, 12 September 2023; Employees/agencies
Most read articles
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
{*/socialRegistrationForm *}