May 4, 2024

UK public sector productivity is deteriorating, ONS data shows

Jordan Lambert May 3, 2024 1 min read

Public sector productivity, a key weakness of the British economy, has worsened by the end of 2023 and is far from pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Productivity in the public sector, dominated by education and health, fell 1.0% between the third and fourth quarters of 2023 and was 2.3% lower than a year ago.

Public sector productivity measures the amount of services provided relative to the amount of inputs such as salaries and government resources required to maintain those services.

This is 6.8% below pre-pandemic levels and well below norms 25 years ago.

Finance Secretary Jeremy Hunt has made restoring productivity a national priority. In March, he announced a public sector productivity initiative focused on improving technology in the National Health Service (NHS).

Friday’s data underscores the urgency of this task. In both the health and education sectors, output declined in the fourth quarter despite rising inputs.

Economists say the poor performance of the NHS, one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities, is now affecting the wider economy.

According to Britain’s official budget forecasters, chronic illnesses have increased the government’s annual debts by about 16 billion pounds ($20 billion) while undermining much-needed labor supplies. ($1 = 0.7964 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

See also  In the footsteps of Stronach: brought Edstadler to Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Eli Tomac competes in the US Nationals

May 4, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Canada announces squad for 2024 World Cup

May 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Local elections in Great Britain: Boris Johnson turned away from polling station for lack of ID

May 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Eli Tomac competes in the US Nationals

May 4, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Heidi Klum is confused when she appears on American television: this is what Bill Kaulitz says

May 4, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Copilot comes to Outlook mobile apps

May 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

One week left until the start of the World Cup – Nati arrives in the Czech Republic: the cast enters the final round – Sports

May 4, 2024 Eileen Curry