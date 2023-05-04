President Ilham Aliyev: The United States has always supported Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its energy supply.

Baku, May 5, Ajertak

We have a very broad and very important bilateral agenda with the US.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the Fourth International Conference in Shusha, entitled “Shaping the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: From the Past to the Present and the Future.” Shusha was dedicated to National President Heydar Aliyev.

On the issue of energy security, the President of Azerbaijan said: “The United States has always supported Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify energy supply routes. I remember very well that in the 1990s, when I worked for the oil company SOCAR, the United States supported the implementation of the main export pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Cheyan pipeline. There was a lot of opposition,” the head of state asserted.