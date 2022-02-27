Roman Abramovich abdicates his responsibilities at Chelsea

In the controversy surrounding club owner Roman Abramovich at Champions League-winning Chelsea after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian oligarchs have come up with consequences. “I have delegated the responsibility and care of Chelsea FC to the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation,” the billionaire businessman said in a statement on Saturday evening. On the home page of the world champions of English clubs.

On the day before Thomas Tuchel’s League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday against Liverpool, it was not clear whether Abramovich would withdraw permanently or only temporarily from the Blues’ operational business. But the billionaire, who has Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, remains the owner of the club. A debate erupted in England over whether the property of oligarchs like the 55-year-old should be expropriated in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has been the owner of the London club since 2003, with national players Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner currently under contract.

“During my nearly 20 years as owner of Chelsea FC, I have always seen my role as a goalkeeper, whose job it is to ensure we are as successful as we can be today, while also planning ahead and playing the game,” Abramovich explained. In the interest of the club. And I remain committed to these values. Following the interests of the club, the players, the staff and the fans.” He did not say a word about the Russian attack, or even Ukraine.

Even before Abramovich’s statement, Tuchel acknowledged the impact the donor debate had on the club. “We should not pretend that this is not a problem,” the German coach said. “The situation for me, my staff and the players is horrific.” It brings a lot of “uncertainty” to the club, Tuchel said, “but it’s much worse for the people who are really affected. Our best wishes, our thoughts with them, that’s the most important thing.”

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, not only the owners of Chelsea FC were discussed in the British Parliament. Abramovich is one of many oligarchs and corporations facing sanctions. A proposal has already been made in Parliament to freeze his accounts and confiscate properties including Chelsea. Tuchel had not previously gone into the situation at Stamford Bridge in more detail: “There is so much uncertainty surrounding our club and the situation in Great Britain that it makes no sense for me to comment on that.” But he acknowledged that the general situation hides our “ideas” and “anticipation for the final”.