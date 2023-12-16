December 17, 2023

Tennis News – Italy and Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup Final – Sports

Eileen Curry December 16, 2023 5 min read
legend:

He won in singles and doubles

Leila Fernandez.

imago/zuma wire

Canada follows Italy in the final

The Billie Jean King Trophy Final is here. On Saturday afternoon, Italy was the first to secure a ticket to the final with two singles victories. Martina Trevisan and Yasmine Paolini were victorious. In the evening, Canada followed suit thanks to its 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Gabriela Dabrowski and Leyla Fernandez won the decisive doubles match 7:5, 7:6 (7:3) against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. The final will be played on Sunday, and Switzerland, the defending champion, has already been eliminated in the group stage.



