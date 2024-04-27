April 27, 2024

Bad neighbors of tomatoes reduce the harvest

Faye Stephens April 27, 2024 2 min read
  1. Giessen General
  2. advisor
  3. residence

was standing:

from: Enas Al-Sadaqat

He presses

Some plants repel pests near tomatoes. Others steal nutrients or easily infect them with diseases, putting the harvest at risk.

If the plants have the same requirements for the site and soil, they can be grown, e.g Ideally socialize with perennial family. from tomatoes You can expect a good harvest, but you should take a careful look when choosing companion plants. Especially when they have the same needs, you can compete with tomatoes and slow down their growth.

Poor bed neighbors take away nutrients or space from tomatoes

Combining tomatoes with the wrong companion plants can result in stunted growth and reduced yields. © ShopChop/Imago

Tomatoes are heavy eaters and require a lot of nutrients. This also applies to vegetables such as potatoes and peas, so tomatoes can suffer very little in their area if they are not provided with enough fertilizer. Others secrete growth-inhibiting substances through the roots that affect the tomato plant. Potatoes, for example, can cause such diseases It is susceptible to late blight and infects tomatoesTherefore they should not be planted at a distance in the same bed as tomatoes.

These plants should not keep tomatoes in a container or bed:

  • option
  • fennel
  • Eggplant
  • Physalis
  • love
  • sunflower
  • Salafi
  • Jerusalem artichoke
  • potato
  • Peas
  • Beet roots

You can find more exciting garden topics in the regular newsletter from our partner 24garten.de.

A harmonious mixed culture with tomatoes is possible

Just because they are poor neighbors doesn't always mean that growing up together is taboo. If they are heavy feeders, you can counter them with enough fertilizer. You should also leave enough space between plants and it is best to place companion plants in the gaps What are tomatoes actually useful for?: Marigolds, amaranth, basil, leeks and onions (Allium), for example, keep away pests such as whiteflies or aphids.

See also  Recognize warning signs early and act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Pluto: Astrophysicists have now found a scary explanation

April 27, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

“Time seems to cure long Covid.”

April 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Science: The use of artificial intelligence is changing the way hospitals operate

April 26, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

Great Britain: King Charles wants to attend public meetings again

April 27, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Bad neighbors of tomatoes reduce the harvest

April 27, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Third round of the NHL Round of 16 – Jozy, Fiala, Niederreiter in reserve – Sports

April 27, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Temperature and humidity: Kachelman explains the phenomenon

April 27, 2024 Esmond Barker