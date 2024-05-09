May 9, 2024

This is what it’s really like in tourist areas

Esmond Barker May 9, 2024 3 min read

May 9, 2024, 4:58 amMay 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm

You want to avoid traffic and big rushes to well-known destinations and prefer to stay comfortably at home on public holidays and weekends. But then you open Instagram and suddenly see all your friends discovering the world and then… FOMO!

But don’t worry, everything always looks much better on Instagram than it actually does. In Venice, for example, things are currently not looking as good as you had hoped.

Here’s the story:

But Venice is not alone in this. Well, even if not all the destinations mentioned in this story can be reached on a weekend on the bridge, many places are currently packed with tourists.

If you want that beautiful photo at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, you have to wake up very early.

Play GIF

Relaxing in nature takes on a whole new meaning at Dzukku Valley in northeastern India.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

By the way, it’s not just too many people that are a problem with Venice.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

At least this is still a special experience in the Puja Valley in India.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Due to the large number of tourists, Bali also has two sides…

Animated GIFPlay GIF

By the way, Nusa Penida is located right next to Bali. It doesn’t always look the same on Instagram as it does in reality.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

At this hotel in Bangkok, it’s all about perspective.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Then perhaps you would prefer an adventurous vacation in Capri, Italy.

The First Cliff Walk in Grindelwald is located nearby. But of course this is no longer insider advice.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Le Mont-Saint-Michel, a French commune, has a population of only 25 people, but a lot of clay…

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Even people don’t always look the way they present themselves on social media:

Of course, the island of Santorini in Greece should not be missing from this group.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

At least this GIF is a good advertisement for Instagram filters.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Is hiking still really trendy? At least in China, obviously yes, because there they can withstand any weather.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

More like this:

At least people keep a respectful distance from Uluru, the sandstone massif in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Should you go to Thanh Oy in China? 😅

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Image: TikTok

See also  60 years of the Eichmann trial - "That was the only moment in the trial that I lost my language"

At least you can meet new people at Samet Nangshe Viewpoint in Thailand.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

So, don’t feel like you’re missing out, because as Berset said: “Stay home!”*

*The context of the statement may differ from the original text.

You shouldn’t believe everything on social media

1/38

You shouldn’t believe everything on social media

Source: x

Post it on FacebookShare on X

Do you find climbing stairs tiring? Ditaji Kambundji makes short work of them

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kennedy’s nephew and US presidential candidate: He had a worm in his brain

May 9, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Judge flees to Belarus – Tusk warns of secret services

May 8, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Pro-Palestinian student protests also reached Zurich

May 7, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Cancer patients have very little time

May 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Harry and Meghan come to Great Britain at the request of the Queen

May 9, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Chat about research with scientists in bars and cafes

May 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Southend United deal will not be completed before the hearing ends

May 9, 2024 Eileen Curry