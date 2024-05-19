Heiress Marilyn Engelhorn donates 25 million: this is how the project works

– “Some people don’t sleep well because there’s too much money at stake.” The BASF heiress inherited a lot of money, and she donated most of it. 50 people from all over Austria discuss what should happen with it. An experience where it’s not just the result that matters. Caspar Bossi

Good deeds are expensive: Millionaire heiress Marilyn Engelhorn is giving away a chunk of her inheritance — and the panel hears. Photo: Keystone

They meet every Saturday at a seminar hotel in Salzburg, where 50 participants travel from all over Austria. The program is packed and intense. Eight moderators look after the group. It ends around 3pm on Sunday afternoon. We now know each other and some even go out for drinks in the evening. “There is a warm relationship with each other, and the atmosphere is great,” says project manager Alexandra Wang.