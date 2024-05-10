Funny animal pictures of cats, elephants, bears and otters

good news
May 10, 2024, at 06:03May 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Beautiful news everyone!
And hello from my vacation! Don’t worry, you won’t be left out, I tried my best not to miss any nice news. We don’t want that!
Have a lot of fun, have a great weekend and we’ll see you again next week!
Yay, vacation!
Aren’t they absolutely adorable? 😍
A cat always knows the best places.
How do you imagine your vacation:
For what they really are:
It became water.
I don’t want to have to brush this fur.
This definitely tickles.
Why does he seem so disappointed? 🥺
more!
Tongue of the week:
Now finally come!
That guy who always knew everything in school:
There are many cute red pandas here:
(The good news continues below.)
Almost as cute as a red panda:
So we can learn something else today: This little animal is called a nombat.
Or also: ants’ bread.
Numbats live in a few areas in South Australia.
It is considered endangered, and there are only about 800 animals left in the wild.
Numbats have a long tongue because they feed exclusively on termites.
Second language of the week!
Fun fact: Female numbats are only pregnant for two weeks. Babies are only two centimeters long at birth.
Okay, enough with Numbats. Final picture:
But we will stay in Australia for a bit:
Does anyone else want a cat production machine? I will participate.
Are you talking to me?
Welcome!
What do you mean: the nice news is already ready?
Start your weekend with a smile and a hug.
Now it’s your turn! Share your best animal pictures in the comments section!
What’s the nice news?
Every Friday morning from 6am, you’ll find sweet news on Watson. It’s a collection of funny and adorable animal photos and videos that went viral on the internet last week. User input continues in the comment column.
The animals were caught stealing food
Cooper Wallace is an imitator of the cry of a seagull
