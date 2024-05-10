Funny animal pictures of cats, elephants, bears and otters

good news

May 10, 2024, at 06:03 May 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm

Follow me

Beautiful news everyone!

And hello from my vacation! Don’t worry, you won’t be left out, I tried my best not to miss any nice news. We don’t want that!

Have a lot of fun, have a great weekend and we’ll see you again next week!

Yay, vacation!

Aren’t they absolutely adorable? 😍

Don’t miss more nice news:

A cat always knows the best places.

How do you imagine your vacation:

For what they really are:

It became water.

I don’t want to have to brush this fur.

This definitely tickles.

Why does he seem so disappointed? 🥺

more!

Tongue of the week:

Now finally come!

That guy who always knew everything in school:

There are many cute red pandas here:

1/21 Cute red panda Source: shutterstock

(The good news continues below.)

Almost as cute as a red panda:

So we can learn something else today: This little animal is called a nombat.

Or also: ants’ bread.

Numbats live in a few areas in South Australia.

It is considered endangered, and there are only about 800 animals left in the wild.

Numbats have a long tongue because they feed exclusively on termites.

Second language of the week!

Fun fact: Female numbats are only pregnant for two weeks. Babies are only two centimeters long at birth.

Okay, enough with Numbats. Final picture:

But we will stay in Australia for a bit:

Does anyone else want a cat production machine? I will participate.

Are you talking to me?

Welcome!

What do you mean: the nice news is already ready?

Start your weekend with a smile and a hug.

Now it’s your turn! Share your best animal pictures in the comments section! See also Ondra climbs 8c+ way back - no joke!