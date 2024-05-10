May 10, 2024

Funny animal pictures of cats, elephants, bears and otters

Esmond Barker May 10, 2024 2 min read

good news

May 10, 2024, at 06:03

Corinna Mail

Beautiful news everyone!

And hello from my vacation! Don’t worry, you won’t be left out, I tried my best not to miss any nice news. We don’t want that!

Have a lot of fun, have a great weekend and we’ll see you again next week!

Yay, vacation!

Aren’t they absolutely adorable? 😍

Don’t miss more nice news:

A cat always knows the best places.

Cute Cat Animal News https://imgur.com/gallery/eSuL8aK

How do you imagine your vacation:

For what they really are:

It became water.

I don’t want to have to brush this fur.

This definitely tickles.

Nice news animal dog grasshopper https://imgur.com/t/aww/Eu3Daeg

Why does he seem so disappointed? 🥺

Cute news animal https://imgur.com/t/aww/1cqi7GR

more!

Tongue of the week:

Nice news about animal bear https://imgur.com/t/aww/1cqi7GR

Now finally come!

Nice news about animal bear https://www.reddit.com/r/AnimalsBeingMoms/comments/1ciqixv/mama_bear_helping_cub_cross_the_road/

That guy who always knew everything in school:

Nice news about the red panda https://imgur.com/t/aww/1cqi7GR

There are many cute red pandas here:

1/21

Cute red panda

Source: shutterstock

(The good news continues below.)

Almost as cute as a red panda:

Nice news about animal monkeys https://imgur.com/t/aww/o92micj

So we can learn something else today: This little animal is called a nombat.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://imgur.com/t/aww/1cqi7GR

Or also: ants’ bread.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Numbats live in a few areas in South Australia.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

It is considered endangered, and there are only about 800 animals left in the wild.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/175710822960085136/

Numbats have a long tongue because they feed exclusively on termites.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/910501249658387026/

Second language of the week!

Fun fact: Female numbats are only pregnant for two weeks. Babies are only two centimeters long at birth.

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/43347215158468887/

Okay, enough with Numbats. Final picture:

Nice news about the animal Nombat https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/7740630603596065/

But we will stay in Australia for a bit:

Nice news about koalas https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/9640586694307816/

Does anyone else want a cat production machine? I will participate.

Are you talking to me?

Nice news about the otter https://www.reddit.com/r/Otters/comments/1chnpu5/you_talkin_to_me_you_talkin_to_me/

Welcome!

Nice news about animal cows https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/211174976708284/

What do you mean: the nice news is already ready?

Nice news about animal monkey https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/140806232207370/

Start your weekend with a smile and a hug.

Nice news about the Quokka https://ch.pinterest.com/pin/16184879905749866/

Now it’s your turn! Share your best animal pictures in the comments section!

The animals were caught stealing food

1/19

The animals were caught stealing food

Source: Boredpanda

Cooper Wallace is an imitator of the cry of a seagull

Video: Watson

