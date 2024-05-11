Ukraine News: According to Kiev, Russia is launching a ground offensive in Kharkiv.

While Russia commemorates the Soviet Union with a military parade, the Ukrainian government reaffirmed the country’s aspirations to join the European Union on Europe Day. President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on Ukraine to quickly join the European Union. “Our state and our people deserve it, and the European Union also needs this step — not only politically,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday. The European Union also derives its strength from not allowing anyone who believes in European values ​​to sit on its doorstep. Kiev is counting on the fact that actual accession negotiations will begin in June. EU members are expected to decide on the possible start of talks after the European elections in June.

In his message, Zelensky also thanked European Parliament President Roberta Mizzola. The fact that she traveled to Kiev on Europe Day to show her support for the country was an important signal. He spoke to Mitsula about political and military aid to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the fact that the joint press conference was interrupted by an air alert launched by Russia shows that Moscow, unlike Brussels, only has power to offer. He pointed out that Russia is preparing for further military progress. But he announced that Ukraine would respond.

Zelensky wants to regain the initiative with Western weapons

In his assessment, Ukraine will regain the initiative on the front with the arrival of Western weapons, Zelensky said at a press conference with Mitsula in Kiev. It is no secret that the Russian Armed Forces are currently launching an offensive in eastern Ukraine. “As soon as the arms shipments arrive, we will stop their initiative,” Zelensky promised. In order to gain the upper hand, his army needs “something strong.” An outdoor press conference in front of the presidential office was canceled shortly afterwards due to the air raid alert.

According to Zelensky, the Russian army is currently preparing for a major attack. For this purpose, forces will be gathered in the north and east of the front. However, not everything is going as well for the Russians as they thought. “It’s not that I’m trying to lift your spirits. That’s the reality,” Selinski emphasized during his appearance.

Germany buys rocket artillery for Ukraine from the United States

Among Ukraine’s most important supporters – including in the military sector – is Germany. Now Berlin is upping the ante again. The German government will pay for the delivery of three long-range rocket artillery systems from the United States to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in Washington after talks with his counterpart Lloyd Austin. “It comes from US Armed Forces stocks and is paid for by us.” The systems cost more than millions.

Russia has recently reacted angrily to arms shipments and expressions of support from the West for Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin ordered a nuclear exercise, which, like the military parade in Red Square, was widely seen as a show of force by the Kremlin. Moscow has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in emergency situations.

“These are empty threats aimed at the Western public, not Ukraine,” Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Malgoska said on the sidelines of the G7 justice ministers’ meeting in Venice. The whole thing has no military use and would be devastating for Russia itself because it would lose some allies through the use of nuclear weapons.

Zelensky dismisses the head of the bodyguards

After foiling plans to attack him, Zelensky fired his chief bodyguard, Serhiy Rud. Several Ukrainian media reported this unanimously on Thursday, citing a presidential decree. The reason for the dismissal was not mentioned. But on Tuesday, the Ukrainian intelligence service SBU announced the discovery of Russian attack plans against Zelensky. Two senior state security officers were also arrested. This is the department that Rod led.

What will be important on Friday?

Observers in Moscow expect that the prime minister will be appointed on Friday. After President Putin officially began his fifth term on Tuesday, the government resigned, as expected, giving the Kremlin chief free rein to fill the cabinet. However, most experts assume that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will remain in office. (Department of Political Affairs)