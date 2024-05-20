The PS5 Slim finally arrives at Lidl: the console is available this week at a discount

compromise May 20, 2024 at 6:00 am As of May 23, there’s a special deal at Lidl. The discount offers the PS5 Slim device in its branches at the best current prices.

From Thursday 23 May at Lidl: the PS5 Slim is available for only €449. (Source: Sony)

Have you been thinking about purchasing your current PS5 Slim for a while and want to get into the football mood with a few rounds of FIFA before the European tournaments? Then you have a good chance this week to get the console at the best prices. At Lidl, the PlayStation 5 Slim will be available in stores from Thursday 23 May for €449.

What does “Slim” mean on PS5? Unlike the “regular” PS5, the PS5 Slim is slightly thinner and also weighs 1.3kg. There is also a very practical innovation: the Blu-Ray drive can be removed and replaced if it breaks down.

There is also a larger internal memory, which is 1 TB instead of 825 GB. So you don’t have to directly upgrade your console’s SSD to get enough space for your games.

The PS5 Slim is superior to the regular model, and you don’t have to accept any compromises. You can still look forward to 4K resolution and up to 120Hz. Thanks to some firmware updates, the PS5 now also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. So movie and series fans also get their money’s worth.

PS5 including disc drive

Easily replaceable motor

More internal storage space

Other retailers are currently charging at least €475 for a PS5, but usually charge a lot more. Sony itself charges a cool €550 for the console. So the Lidl deal is really, really good.

