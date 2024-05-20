Fisher is satisfied with the loss against Canada

The Swiss suffered their first loss at the Ice Hockey World Cup. In an intense group game against Canada, the national team left the ice after a narrow 2:3.

“The penalty took us out of rhythm,” Patrick Fischer told “SRF”. After that, things really “got wild,” the national team coach said. “First we had to overcome five minutes – when you play the box game for a long time, it becomes difficult for the defenders. After that we also had to make up for the loss,” he said.

Additionally, there were some silly misses on goals, Fischer emphasized during the Ice Hockey World Championship interview. Nevertheless, the Natty coach gave his “boys” a big compliment. “We fought, but in the end we weren’t good enough.”

All Canadian goals came on the power play. So Nino Niederreiter said: “Our high-numbered game was definitely not good.” There were moments when the Canadians needed to command, the NHL star said.

Niederreiter also regretted a missed opportunity in which he himself scored 3:3 on his stick. “In retrospect, I should have played a cross pass to Hischier.”

It was also a special game for Calvin Durkoff. HC Lugano’s captain has a Canadian passport because his father is from there. Of the many Swiss fans in the stadium, who created a breathtaking atmosphere, he said: “It gave us energy.

On Tuesday, Switzerland will again face overall leaders Finland in the final group game. If they survive the quarterfinals, paths with Canada could theoretically cross for a second time. "Who knows, maybe we'll see Canada again," Fischer said at the ice hockey world championships.

